Mini Google Home speaker could be on its way

Google is developing a miniature version of its Google Home smart speaker that could be unveiled as early as this fall, according to an Android Police report Monday.

While details for the device are scarce, it could be just a smaller version of its Google Home, akin to the Echo Dot, which is a pint-size follow-up to the Amazon Echo smart speaker. Google's new smart home device is expected to debut at a hardware event in the fall that will also feature two new Google Pixel phones and a new Pixel-branded Chromebook, Android Police reported.

The rush to get out a new version of its hit speaker underscores the fierce battle raging to dominate your home and connected devices. While Amazon enjoyed a significant lead in getting its Echo into homes and has aggressively built up the capabilities of its Alexa voice assistant, Google is coming on strong with its own Home speaker.

At the heart of Google Home is Google Assistant, a digital helper that helps you do things for you like play a song, give you flight information or tell you what's on your calendar. Powered by artificial intelligence, the idea is for Google Assistant to learn about you and your behavior so it can provide answers catering specifically to you.

Google representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

