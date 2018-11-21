Google rolls out Digital Wellbeing tool to help limit screen time

Screenshot by Marrian Zhou/CNET

A new tool from Google that aims to help Android users control their screen time is now out of beta.

Digital Wellbeing is available to Pixel phone users and Android One device owners with Android 9 Pie. The news was reported earlier Tuesday by 9to5Google.

Google released Digital Wellbeing to Pixel users in August as part of an exclusive beta. The tool helps you monitor how much time you spend on your phone with a daily overview. A graphic on the dashboard shows how frequently you use different apps. You can also see how many times you unlock your phone and how many notifications you receive, Google said in an August blog post.

App Timers let you limit how much time you spend using certain apps, and the Wind Down feature puts your phone into Do Not Disturb mode so your screen fades to grayscale around bedtime. You can also turn on the Do Not Disturb mode when you're at dinner or talking to friends.

Google isn't the only tech company that's adding screen time controls. Apple in June unveiled features that let users monitor time spent on their device and apps. Facebook on Tuesday rolled out a feature called Your Time on Facebook, which shows you how long you spend on the social network.

You can access the Digital Wellbeing tool in the Google Play Store.

