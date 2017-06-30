1 in 4 Google employees in leadership roles are now women

Google released a breakdown of the gender and racial representation of its employees.

Google makes some progress in its diversity goals while acknowledging it still can do more.

The spotlight on diversity at Silicon Valley companies has grown brighter over the past few years. Google on Thursday released its latest diversity numbers, claiming that they show some progress in its goals while acknowledging the need to still do more.

Google's 2017 figures show that 31 percent of its employees are women, up from 17 percent three years ago. Hispanic employees make up 4 percent of Google's workforce, while 5 percent of non-tech staff are black.

The company made in-roads in diversifying its leadership, with women now representing 25 percent of those roles. As part of that expansion, Google added Danielle Brown as its Vice President of Diversity. Brown was previously with Intel, which two years ago tied management compensation to increasing diversity.

In a tweet Brown expressed her excitement about her new position.

See the chart below for a breakdown of Google's gender and racial representation:

diversity-1-width-1208

The gender and racial representation of Google's employees.

