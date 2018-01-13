Researchers at security company Check Point Software Technologies on Friday found pornographic malware hiding inside about 60 games apps, many of which were intended for kids. The malware, dubbed AdultSwine, displayed pornographic images that looked like ads but were actually designed to prompt users to download fake security software and, getting users to click on links they then have to pay for.

The apps so far had been downloaded between 3 million and 7 million times, the researchers said, citing Google Play's data.

Google moved immediately to kick those apps out of Google Play.

"We've removed the apps from Play, disabled the developers' accounts, and will continue to show strong warnings to anyone that has installed them," Google said in an emailed statement. "We appreciate Check Point's work to help keep users safe." Google was keen to add that the issue doesn't exploit vulnerabilities in Android security, and that users' devices weren't affected.

Along with encouraging users to download scareware and pay for premium services, AdultSwine also stole users' credentials, according to Check Point.

It does this by contacting the developers' Command and Control server once the app has been downloaded, sends data about the infected device and gets back instructions on what to do next. That includes displaying the bogus ads, scaring users to insecurity fake security apps and charging victims for services they didn't request or receive.

It might, for example, show an ad claiming "the user is entitled to win an iPhone by simply answering four short questions," Check Point explained. "Should the user answer them, the malicious code informs the user that he has been successful, and asks him to enter his phone number to receive the prize. Once entered, the malicious code then uses this number to register to premium services.

Affected apps include Five Nights Survival Craft, with between 1 million and 5 million downloads, and Mcqueen Car Racing Game, which has been downloaded at least 500,000 times. A full list of apps can be found here.