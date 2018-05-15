Stephen Shankland/CNET

Remember when 3,100 Google employees protested the use of Google's machine learning algorithms to help drones identify and track objects for the US Department of Defense?

If not, you'd better start by reading this story.

If so, we recommend you check this out instead: Gizmodo reports that "around a dozen" Google employees are now quitting their jobs to protest Google's continued actions.

While Google previously assured employees that its partnership with the Pentagon is "specifically scoped to be for non-offensive purposes" and only uses "open-source object recognition software available to any Google Cloud customer," that reportedly wasn't enough for these employees, and the Gizmodo story tries to explain their thought process.

Since all the employees spoke to Gizmodo anonymously, we haven't been able to independently confirm the report. Google didn't respond to two requests for comment.

According to a New York Times report, Amazon and Microsoft also provide services for the US military.