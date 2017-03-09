Google Play Music jumps into original podcasts with "City Soundtracks"

Google's streaming music service, Google Play Music, is launching its first podcast, a travel-show-like documentary series called City Soundtracks.

Google

The first three episodes are available now on both Google Play Music and iTunes and each includes a prominent music figures from the profiled city.

Cities and artists covered in this initial batch are Austin/Spoon, New Orleans/Big Freedia and Oakland/Kehlani. And if host Hrishikesh Hirway sounds familiar, he's also on podcasts Song Exploder and West Wing Weekly.

Google describes the show like this: "City Soundtracks by Google Play Music is a traveling conversation about the people, places and moments that shape our musical lives. Each episode features an artist and a city. Host Hrishikesh Hirway invites musicians to lead listeners on a tour of the city through conversation and music."