Google Play movie rentals are all $1 for Thanksgiving

Google Play/Screenshot by CNET

Google Play is offering every movie in its vast library for $1 each on Thanksgiving Day, so you'll have near infinite choice as you sit around with family after dinner.

It also has Cyber Week discounts on TV shows like Game of Thrones (so you can binge ahead of the final season) and American Horror Story (here's our guide to season 8), as well as a three month subscription to Starz for $15.

Game-wise, you can get the incredible Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for $2.99, Don't Starve: Pocket Edition for $1 and Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lion for $4, among others. For Potterheads in a post-Fantastic Beasts 2: Crimes of Grindelwald haze, in-app purchases for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery have been discounted.

If you're looking to read over holiday break, there are plenty of e-books and audiobooks available cheap too.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far.