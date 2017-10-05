Now Playing: Watch this: Pixelbook is Google's thinnest, lightest laptop

Google announced a new Pixelbook Chromebook with a new Pixelbook pen at its event in San Francisco.

The lightweight 12.3-inch convertible (meaning it can be used as a tablet) will be available in three configurations with pricing starting at $999. The Pixelbook Pen, sold separately, costs $99. It'll be available in US, UK and Canada. Preorders start today and it's expected in stores on Oct. 31. The US price converts to about £750.

Weighing 2.2 pounds (1kg) and at 10mm thin, the Pixelbook is super portable. It fully supports the Google Play app store, and it's the first laptop with Google Assistant built in. The base model features a 7th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel phone users can additionally set it to automatically tether data.

The Pixelbook pen works just like a stylus, but with a special extra feature. It has a button that can be used to circle a photo or text on the screen that'll automatically trigger Google Assistant to search Google for more information the selected item.

Tech specs

Chrome OS



12.3-inch LCD screen



2,400x1,600-pixel resolution



7th-gen Intel Core processor



8GB or 16GB of RAM



Up to 10 hours battery life



USB-C port



3.5 mm headphone jack



Google also announced new smart speakers and Pixel 2 phones. Stay tuned for more information as we follow along.

