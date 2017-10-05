Laptops

Google Pixelbook offers 'instant tethering' to access internet

The search giant's new laptop has a feature to seamlessly pair with your Pixel phone when no Wi-Fi is available.

100417-google-event-pixelbook-2

The new Pixelbook

 Screenshot/CNET

For Google's new Pixelbook, setting up a hotspot on the go got a lot simpler.

At a hardware launch event Wednesday, Google unveiled its new Pixelbook 2-in-1 laptop. 

The device can automatically pair with your Pixel phone to offer internet access when no Wi-Fi is available. The company calls the feature "instant tethering" and says it's easier to use than creating a hotspot with your phone then connecting to it on your laptop.

screen-shot-2017-10-04-at-9-48-25-am
16
Google's PixelBook in pictures: a sharp-looking, folding Chromebook

Google Pixel 2 event live: Watch the livestream of Google's press conference

Everything Google just announced: Every story from today's event  

Next Article: Dropbox's quest to win your heart, and Wall Street's too