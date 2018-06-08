Google Pixel 3 XL: See the first (alleged) pictures of Google's next phone

XDA Developers

Google is expected to launch the next batch of Google Pixel phones in October, but we may already know what the Google Pixel 3 XL could look like IRL.

Potential pictures of the rumored phone were posted on the XDA Developers forum (via 9to5Google). Although we can't independently confirm the authenticity, the poster claims these pictures show a prototype of the Pixel 3 XL. So this could possibly be our first physical look at the upcoming Google phone.

From the pictures, it looks like the Pixel 3 XL could be getting a notch above the display. A previous report claimed that the phone could have a notch, as well as two front-facing cameras. These pictures seem to corroborate that.

It also looks like the Pixel 3 XL may only have one rear camera. Dual rear-cameras are becoming more common on new phones, but the trend has yet to catch on with the Pixel. Luckily, the Pixel 2 still took great shots with only one camera.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.