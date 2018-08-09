Google Pixel 3 XL leak shows notch and USB-C headphones

Android Poilce/Telegram user @LuchkovCH

Though we don't expect to see the rumored Google Pixel 3 introduced officially until this fall, we may have gotten a sneak preview from a Ukrainian Telegram user.

As reported by Android Police, Telegram user @LuchkovCH has posted an extensive series of photos (and a brief unboxing video) of what they say is a Pixel 3 XL final production unit. CNET has not independently confirmed the authenticity of any of these photos or videos, and Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Android Poilce/Telegram user @LuchkovCH

The new photos show a phone that looks very similar to the purported Pixel 3 XL in photos posted to the XDA Developers forum in early June. Both sets of images show a white handset with a significant iPhone X-style notch on the front display.

Google released Android Pie on Monday, and we know that the new version of the OS supports phones with notches. Previously leaked images of the Pixel 3 have also shown a notch.

Read more: Android 9 Pie is available now on Google Pixel phones

The new images show off some additional details, however, including a wired power adapter and charging cable. Previously, XDA Developers found evidence in the second beta of Android P that pointed to support for wireless charging, so the new leak muddies those waters. Another oddity is the USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter shown in one of the new photos; a wired version of Google's Pixel Buds would be something new.

Other specs listed on the phone's screen include the Android 9 operating system, an octacore Qualcomm processor, an Adreno 630 GPU and a display with a 2,960x1,440-pixel resolution. For the most part, the design and specs in the new photos corroborate rumors we've seen previously.

Android Police/Telegram user @LuchkovCH