Google Pixel 3 XL's latest leak is in the back of this guy's car

The Google Pixel 3 XL is everywhere these days. That is, everywhere except in stores.

The unreleased Google phone has shown up on trains in Toronto, all over Russia, on the Ukrainian black market and now in the backseat of someone's car.

An anonymous Lyft driver reportedly found a preproduction Pixel 3 XL in the back of his car after dropping off a few passengers, according to Android Police. The Lyft driver thought it was his own Pixel 2 XL, according to the report, but realized it wasn't after noticing the phone's notch and the various identification stickers on the back (which suggest that the phone was an internal test unit).

He eventually returned the phone to its owner, but not before taking a few pictures.

The Google Pixel 3 XL seems to be Google's worst kept secret with alleged unboxing videos and early reviews already online. Although, these phones are possibly early prototypes or preproduction models, and may be different than the finished product.

Google is rumored to officially unveil the phones on Oct. 9.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.