CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Google Pixel 3 XL's latest leak is in the back of this guy's car

The phone was found by a Lyft driver, so don't go checking your backseat unless you give rides to strangers.

android-police-pixel-3-xl-lyft-728x410

The Google Pixel 3 XL was reportedly found in the back of a car.

Android Police

The Google Pixel 3 XL is everywhere these days. That is, everywhere except in stores.

The unreleased Google phone has shown up on trains in Toronto, all over Russia, on the Ukrainian black market and now in the backseat of someone's car.

An anonymous Lyft driver reportedly found a preproduction Pixel 3 XL in the back of his car after dropping off a few passengers, according to Android Police. The Lyft driver thought it was his own Pixel 2 XL, according to the report, but realized it wasn't after noticing the phone's notch and the various identification stickers on the back (which suggest that the phone was an internal test unit).

He eventually returned the phone to its owner, but not before taking a few pictures.

android-police-pixel-3-xl-lyft-front-backEnlarge Image

The front and back of the phone.

Android Police

The Google Pixel 3 XL seems to be Google's worst kept secret with alleged unboxing videos and early reviews already online. Although, these phones are possibly early prototypes or preproduction models, and may be different than the finished product.

Google is rumored to officially unveil the phones on Oct. 9.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: Pixel 3 XL leaked extensively
7:04
Next Article: Ice, wind and lightning: How Mount Washington's weather watchers survive