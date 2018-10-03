Google Pixel 3 squeezy tease video hints at Active Edge

Only a week out from Google's announcement event, presumably for the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, Google Japan posted a teaser video with 30 seconds of people squeezing things -- followed by a few seconds of a hand squeezing the outline of a phone.
That may indicate that the new phones will retain the Active Edge technology from the previous generation of Pixel 2 models.
Active Edge launches shortcut operations when you squeeze the sides of the phone, an HTC-designed feature. Google works with HTC on at least some of the Pixels and acquired a flock of HTC engineers earlier this year.
You can follow our up-to-the-event (and beyond) coverage of the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones here.
We reached out to Google for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
