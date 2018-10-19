Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are now available

After a week or so in preorder, Google's latest flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL went on sale Thursday as promised in the US, UK and Australia. They start at $799 (£739, AU$1,199) for the smaller model and $899 (£869, AU$1,349) for the XL.

As well as the Google Store, you can get them in the US with Google Fi with an $800 service credit if you buy two, or from Verizon, which is offering a monthly credit towards a second 64GB Pixel 3 when you lease one for 24 months and add a new line for the second. All the leases run around $33 per month.

The phones boast an advanced camera, featuring impressive computational photo innovations. But while it has attractively low starting prices (for a flagship phone in 2018), they're not quite so appealing after calculating the Pixel 3's cost per gigabyte of storage compared with Samsung's latest Galaxy models, the S9, S9 Plus and Note 9, or Apple's newest iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.