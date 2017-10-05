Wednesday an event in San Francisco, Google announced its newest phones: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The announcement comes after an accidental leak revealing the phones last month.
The new Pixel phones are nearly identical in every way aside from the 2 XL being bigger with a larger battery and a higher price. The Pixel 2 XL comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 XL looks similar to last year's Pixel XL phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android Oreo 8.0.
How does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 XL compares against the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30.
Google Pixel 2 XL specs compared with the iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30
|
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|Apple iPhone X
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|LG V30
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,436x1,135 pixels
|6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|6-inch; 2,880x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|538 ppi
|458ppi
|522ppi
|538 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|6.2x3.0x0.3 in
|5.65x2.79x0.30 in
|6.4x2.9x0.34 in
|5.96x2.96x0.29 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|157.9x76.7x7.9 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|162.5x74.8x8.6mm
|151.7x75.4x7.3 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.17 oz; 175g
|6.14 oz; 174g
|6.9 oz, 195g
|5.57 oz; 158g
|Mobile software
|Android 8 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1.2 Nougat
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|Dual 12-megapixel
|16-megapixel (standard), 13-megapixel (wide)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|TBD
|6GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|3,520mAh
|21 hours of talk time on wireless; 13 hours of internet use; 14 hours of video playback on wireless; 60 hours of audio playback on wireless
|3,300mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|None
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance; FaceID
|S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68), wireless charging, wide-angle camera, Floating Bar tab
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$849 (64GB), $949 (128GB)
|$999(64 GB), $1,149 (256 GB)
|AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; U.S. Cellular: $963
|AT&T: $TBA; Verizon: $TBA: T-Mobile: $800; Sprint: $TBA
|Price (GBP)
|£799 (64GB), £899 (128GB)
|£999 (64 GB), £1,149 (256 GB)
|£869
|TBA
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,399 (64GB), AU$1,549 (128GB)
|AU$1,229 (64 GB), AU$1,479 (256 GB)
|AU$1,499
|TBA
Discuss: Google Pixel 2 XL vs. iPhone X, Galaxy Note...