CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Google Pixel 2 XL screen fix may be on the way

The company recognizes the widespread complaints about the phone's screen and is considering changing the software.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is garnering great reviews, except for one big issue: its screen.

The phone's OLED screen suffers from muted colors and a blue shift, but Google is considering a fix.

 According to a statement sent to 9to5Google, the company acknowledged the rampant complaints, stating that it will "continue to pay close attention to people's responses to Pixel. 

In the meantime, Google's leaning towards a solution that will add "more display color options through software if that makes the product better."

We've reached out to Google for comment but have yet to hear back.

Next Article: Here's how high-tech mapping may help save the Great Barrier Reef