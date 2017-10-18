The Good: The waterproof Pixel 2 XL perks up the excellent Pixel 2 with more screen space and has a fantastic camera. Its unique Lens feature uses Google's search database to help you learn more about the world around you.

The Bad: The camera's Portrait Mode doesn't work as smoothly as its competitors' dual-camera. Its battery doesn't last as long as others in its caliber and the phone has no headphone jack or wireless charging.

The Bottom Line: A bigger, sharper screen and thinner bezels make the Pixel 2 XL the best Google phone and a generally fantastic phone choice.

Now Playing: Watch this: Pixel 2 and 2 XL pack top-notch cameras

When it comes to the camera, processor and software, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are both identical and both fantastic.

Neither phone is more "advanced" than the other, and the only main difference between the two are their sizes, screens and price. The Pixel 2 XL has a larger screen with a sharper screen resolution. It has a bigger battery to accommodate the larger screen too, and in our lab test for continuous video playback on Airplane mode, the Pixel 2 XL lasted 13 hours and 50 minutes -- about the same time as the Pixel 2.

But if I had to choose one over the other, I do prefer the Pixel 2 XL. Don't get me wrong, as someone with petite hands, I was ready to fall for the Pixel 2 over the Pixel 2 XL. It's more comfortable to hold and easier to fit into jean pockets. After a while though, I gravitated towards the Pixel 2 XL for no reason other than the display. The extra real estate and longer 18:9 aspect ratio make video and web browsing more immersive, and its sharper resolution is especially noticeable when using a VR headset. When you're that close to a display, every pixel and dot of color is glaringly obvious, and having a higher resolution is crucial for smoother graphics and images.

I also like the small design details that Google added just for the Pixel 2 XL. The rounded corners of the display, for example, the curve of the glass into the edges and the thinner bezels make it look less dated than the Pixel 2.

If you want to know more about either phones, check out CNET's Pixel 2 review. It goes over all the same camera features (and photo quality), software goodies and processing speeds that apply to the Pixel 2 XL.

Pixel 2 XL pricing and sale date

Of course, getting the Pixel 2 XL isn't always a matter of what you simply prefer, but also what you can afford. If the 2 XL is out of your budget, you'll nonetheless be satisfied with the Pixel 2.

Pixel 2 XL pre-orders start Oct. 20 in Australia. The phone will be available through the Google Store, Telstra and JB Hi-Fi. The Pixel 2 XL comes in two color variants: Just Black and Black and White (which reminds us of a tuxedo/penguin/panda), and costs AU$1,399 (64GB) and AU$1,549 (128GB).

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL pricing

US UK AU Pixel 2 (64GB) $649 £629 AU$1,079 Pixel 2 (128GB) $749 £729 AU$1,229 Pixel 2 XL (64GB) $849 £799 AU$1,399 Pixel 2 XL (128GB) $949 £899 AU$1,549

Josh Miller/CNET

Pixel 2 XL vs. the competitors

Pixel 2 : Like I mentioned before, if the 2 XL is out of your budget, the Pixel 2 has all the same hardware and software goodies in a smaller package. Your eyes won't be able to feast on a bigger screen, but your wallet will thank you.



: Like I mentioned before, if the 2 XL is out of your budget, the Pixel 2 has all the same hardware and software goodies in a smaller package. Your eyes won't be able to feast on a bigger screen, but your wallet will thank you. Galaxy Note 8 : I mostly prefer the Pixel 2 XL's image quality, but the Note 8 is sleeker looking, has a longer-lasting battery and its embedded S Pen stylus puts more productivity tools at your fingerprints. Portrait mode on the main camera works slightly better than the Pixel 2 XL, but I like that Google's phone also applies Portrait Mode to the front-facing camera.



: I mostly prefer the Pixel 2 XL's image quality, but the Note 8 is sleeker looking, has a longer-lasting battery and its embedded S Pen stylus puts more productivity tools at your fingerprints. Portrait mode on the main camera works slightly better than the Pixel 2 XL, but I like that Google's phone also applies Portrait Mode to the front-facing camera. Josh Miller/CNET LG V30 : Though the V30's cameras aren't as superb as the Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone, get the V30 if you want a high-end phone that has a headphone jack and tons of video-editing tools.



: Though the V30's cameras aren't as superb as the Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone, get the V30 if you want a high-end phone that has a headphone jack and tons of video-editing tools. OnePlus 5 : The OnePlus 5 won't get the Pixel 2 XL's prompt Android updates. But for about $370 cheaper, the OnePlus 5 saves you serious dough, gets you comparable specs and has a strong camera, too. But, good luck finding one -- it's out of stock in the US, UK and Australia at the time of writing.



: The OnePlus 5 won't get the Pixel 2 XL's prompt Android updates. But for about $370 cheaper, the OnePlus 5 saves you serious dough, gets you comparable specs and has a strong camera, too. But, good luck finding one -- it's out of stock in the US, UK and Australia at the time of writing. iPhone 8 Plus: If you're in the Apple and iOS ecosystem, or want the best dual-camera setup around, the 8 Plus (or the upcoming iPhone X) makes sense. If you're on the fence, the Pixel 2 XL's quick OS updates make it the Android phone most like the iPhone.

