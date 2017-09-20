Droid Life

On October 4, we were pretty sure Google would reveal a phone -- or two. But now, we're wondering if the company will have any surprises at all.

Droid Life, a long-running Android news site, is reporting that it managed to get its hands on pictures and prices for not one, not two, but five new Google hardware products that will allegedly be revealed in two weeks' time -- all thanks to a loyal reader who reached out to the site.

We haven't independently verified any of these leaks, but they look like the real deal. (Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.)

So, with no further ado... let's count down, shall we?

1. Pixel 2

We've been waiting for the other shoe to drop. Now that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, LG's V30 and Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X have revealed themselves, the Google Pixel 2 is the last major phone we've been waiting for.

We've seen a few images. We've heard many rumors -- including a higher price, and possibly, the omission of a headphone jack. But now, Droid-Life may be giving us our clearest glimpse yet at the phone, in three colors ("kinda blue, "clearly white" and "just black").

Unfortunately, the site doesn't confirm many other details about the hardware itself. But Droid Life does say the HTC-built phone will come with 64GB of storage for $650 (roughly £480 or AU$810) or 128GB for $750 (roughly £555 or AU$935).

2. Pixel 2 XL

But like the iPhone, the next Pixel probably won't come in only a single size -- the Pixel 2 XL, reportedly built by LG, will likely debut on the very same day. It remains to be seen whether the normal and "plus" sized versions will have any differences beyond screen size. (Last year, the two phones were basically identical, but they were also both built by HTC.)

Droid Life doesn't have those answers for us. But it does say the Pixel XL 2 will come in a beautiful black-and-white panda variant, and with 64GB or 128GB of storage for $850 (roughly £630 or AU$1,060) or $950 (roughly £700 or AU$1,185), respectively.

3. Google Home Mini

Google has an answer to the Amazon Echo smart speaker, but what about the far-more-popular (and far less expensive) Echo Dot? We'd heard whispers of a miniature version of the Google Home speaker, and now Droid Life appears to have the first photos and price.

Droid Life claims it'll cost $50 (roughly £40 and AU$65), the same as the Echo Dot. We don't know anything else about it that you can't obviously see from the photos -- e.g., three colors, four LEDs on top, fabric covers that are probably swappable just like the full-size Google Home -- but you can read my colleague Andrew Gebhart's editorial here.

4. Google Pixelbook

Whoa. Whoa. What the heck is this?

Google has another laptop? Sure looks like... and the Droid Life rumor suggests it's gunning straight for Microsoft's Surface Book by adding a backflipping touchscreen lid and support for a pressure-sensitive, tilt-sensitive stylus.

Like the old Chromebook Pixel, the new Pixelbook sounds pretty pricey for a machine that'll likely run the bare-bones Chrome OS. (Google's previous laptops wouldn't run Windows or Mac programs -- only websites and Android apps.) It starts at $1,200 for the 128GB version, says Droid Life, and tops out at $1,750 for 512GB of space. (That's roughly £890 to £1,295 or AU$1,500 to AU$2,185, converted.)

The stylus will reportedly set you back an extra $100 (roughly £75 or AU$125).

5. New Daydream View

Last and possibly least, Google appears to have a new Daydream View VR headset on the way, which should add virtual reality support to a variety of Android phones.

From the pictures, it's not quite clear what's changed, beyond a slightly different texture for the fabric and a less noticeable gap between the lid and headpiece when a phone's not inserted.

Strangely, though, Droid Life reports the new Daydream View will cost $100, a bump from the $80 that Google was charging before -- even though there's nothing to the headset except fabric, magnifying lenses and some clever uses of NFC and rubber to help your phone orient itself in VR.

Perhaps the controller has some new sensors? I guess we'll find out on October 4!

That's all the leaks for now. We'll let you know if we (or Droid Life) find more!