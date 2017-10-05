James Martin/CNET

After months of speculation and an accidental leak last month, Google formally announced its latest phones at an event in the San Francisco Jazz Center: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The phones are nearly identical in every way aside from size, battery and price. The Pixel 2, the smaller of the two, comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 looks similar to last year's Pixel phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android: Oreo 8.0.

But how does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 compares against the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Google Pixel 2 specs compared with iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and LG G6

Google Pixel 2 Apple iPhone 8 Samsung Galaxy S8 LG G6 Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels Pixel density 441 ppi 326ppi 570ppi 565ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.45x2.65x0.29 in 5.86x2.68x0.32 in 5.86x2.83x0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.7x69.7x7.8 mm 138.43x67.31x7.37 mm 148.9x68.1x8 mm 148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.04 oz; 143g 5.22 oz; 148g 5.5 oz; 155g 5.7 oz, 162g Mobile software Android 8 Oreo iOS 11 Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 13-megapixel Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel 5-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB 64GB 32GB RAM 4GB TBD 4GB 4GB Expandable storage None None Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery 2,700mAh 14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless 3,000mAh 3,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Back cover Home button Back cover Back cover Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C Special features Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready 18:9 sceen ratio, wireless charging, IP68 Price off-contract (USD) $649 (64GB), $749 (128GB) $699 (64 GB), $849 (256 GB) AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $675 AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, U.S. Cellular: $597.60 Price (GBP) £629 (64GB), £729 (128GB) £699 (64 GB), £849 (256 GB) £689 £649 Price (AUD) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,079 (64 GB), AU$1,329 (256 GB) AU$1,199 AU$1,008