After months of speculation and an accidental leak last month, Google formally announced its latest phones at an event in the San Francisco Jazz Center: the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
The phones are nearly identical in every way aside from size, battery and price. The Pixel 2, the smaller of the two, comes with a revamped camera, Daydream VR support and no headphone jack. On the outside the Pixel 2 looks similar to last year's Pixel phone. On the inside, the phone has a faster processor and is running the latest version of Android: Oreo 8.0.
But how does it stack up against the competition? Read the spec chart below to see exactly how the Pixel 2 compares against the iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.
Google Pixel 2 specs compared with iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and LG G6
|
|Google Pixel 2
|Apple iPhone 8
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|LG G6
|Display size, resolution
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|4.7-inch, 1,334 x 750 pixels
|5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch, 2,880x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|441 ppi
|326ppi
|570ppi
|565ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|5.45x2.65x0.29 in
|5.86x2.68x0.32 in
|5.86x2.83x0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|145.7x69.7x7.8 mm
|138.43x67.31x7.37 mm
|148.9x68.1x8 mm
|148.9x71.97.x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.04 oz; 143g
|5.22 oz; 148g
|5.5 oz; 155g
|5.7 oz, 162g
|Mobile software
|Android 8 Oreo
|iOS 11
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Dual 13-megapixel
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|A11 Bionic chip, M11 motion coprocessor
|Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|2.35GHz Snapdragon 821 with Adreno 530 GPU
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 256GB
|64GB
|32GB
|RAM
|4GB
|TBD
|4GB
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 2TB
|Battery
|2,700mAh
|14 hours of talk time on wireless; 12 hours of internet use; 13 hours of video playback on wireless; 40 hours of audio playback on wireless
|3,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Home button
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
|Wireless charging; splash, water and dust resistance
|Water-resistant (IP68), wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
|18:9 sceen ratio, wireless charging, IP68
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$649 (64GB), $749 (128GB)
|$699 (64 GB), $849 (256 GB)
|AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; U.S. Cellular: $675
|AT&T: $720, Sprint: $708, T-Mobile: $650, Verizon: $672, U.S. Cellular: $597.60
|Price (GBP)
|£629 (64GB), £729 (128GB)
|£699 (64 GB), £849 (256 GB)
|£689
|£649
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB)
|AU$1,079 (64 GB), AU$1,329 (256 GB)
|AU$1,199
|AU$1,008
