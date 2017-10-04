Apple unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 12. Last week, Amazon surprised us with five new Echo products.
Now, it's Google's turn.
WHEN: Wednesday, 9 a.m. PT; 12 noon ET; 5 p.m. London; 3 a.m. (Thursday) Sydney (or see the start time in your time zone). CNET's preshow with Brian Tong, Patrick Holland and Lexy Savvides starts 30 minutes earlier
WHERE: San Francisco, California
WHAT TO EXPECT: Quite a bit, actually. According the flood of leaks in recent weeks, we'll be getting:
- New Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones
- Google Home Mini and Google Home Max smart speakers, designed to compete with the Echo Dot and Apple HomePod, respectively
- A "Pixelbook" tablet or laptop
- A new version of the Google Daydream View VR headset (to complement the new Pixel phones)
See our full preview of what to expect.
HOW TO WATCH: Right here! Just sit back and watch the stream above
FOR MORE INFORMATION: See all of CNET's Google coverage
