Google Pixel 2 event: Watch live here on Wed, Oct. 4

Pixel 2 phones, Google Home Mini and Home Max smart speakers and a "Pixelbook" laptop are just some of the products Google is rumored to unveil.

Apple unveiled its new iPhones on Sept. 12. Last week, Amazon surprised us with five new Echo products.  

Now, it's Google's turn.

WHEN: Wednesday, 9 a.m. PT; 12 noon ET; 5 p.m. London; 3 a.m. (Thursday) Sydney (or see the start time in your time zone). CNET's preshow with Brian Tong, Patrick Holland and Lexy Savvides starts 30 minutes earlier

WHERE: San Francisco, California

WHAT TO EXPECT: Quite a bit, actually. According the flood of leaks in recent weeks, we'll be getting:

See our full preview of what to expect.

HOW TO WATCH: Right here! Just sit back and watch the stream above

FOR MORE INFORMATION: See all of CNET's Google coverage

