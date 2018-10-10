Google Photo Live Albums automatically organizes and shares your photos

Enlarge Image CNET

Ahead of its Pixel event in New York, Google's Photo app just got an interesting update. It's a new feature called "Live Albums," and it automatically shares photos of people you select with friends and family. The ability comes in version 4.3 of Google Photos, as indicated in the Apple App Store.

Tech blog TechCrunch first spotted the new upgrade. I've also personally confirmed the Google Photos 4.3 software is currently available for download. And Live Albums is clearly listed as a feature. The Android version of the update has yet to arrive.

Google is expected to launch its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, a home hub and more at the event.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly as we receive more details.