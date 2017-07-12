Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Google is taking the wraps off Gradient Ventures, its artificial intelligence venture capital project that will make investments in early-stage AI startups.

The new company, which formally launched on Tuesday, underscores Silicon Valley's growing interest in AI. Research in AI, a term used for the ability of a machine, computer or system to exhibit humanlike intelligence, has been dominated lately by large tech companies such as Google and Facebook. The goal is to create machines that can perceive their environment and complete a wide array of every day tasks previously performed by humans.

Google's interest in AI is evident in a project called Google.ai, which seek gains in artificial intelligence that benefit every single product across the Google portfolio.

"Through Gradient, we'll provide portfolio companies with capital, resources, and dedicated access to experts and bootcamps in AI," according to a blog post by Anna Patterson, founder and managing partner of the operation.

The company has already made investments in a handful of AI startups, according to its porfolioj page, including Aurima, Cape and Cogniac. Another startup, Alogrithmia, revealed last month it had received backing from Google's IA venture project, although the name of Google's group had not been revealed at the time.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about what VR is and how it'll affect your life.



Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.