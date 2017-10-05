Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is thinking of victims in the Las Vegas attack, but keeping quiet on accidentally spreading fake news about it.

At Google's event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened with a statement on Las Vegas.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the victims," Pichai said on the stage.

Google was heavily criticized after the search engine surfaced a 4Chan thread accusing the wrong person as the gunman behind Monday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. This comes about six months after Google pledged to fight fake news with tools like its "fake check" tags and tweaking search results.

Pichai did not mention anything about failing to stop the fake news' spread on Google at the company's event.

As internet trolls and wannabe sleuths pinned the deadliest mass shooting in history on a Geary Danley, Google's algorithm picked up the internet chatter and placed a /pol/ thread as one of the top news stories if you searched the name.

But Geary Danley wasn't the gunman: police identified the deceased shooter as Stephen Paddock. Fake news surrounding the shooting had spread across tech platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and Google's algorithm also fell victim to the plague of hoaxes.

In a statement on Monday, Google said that it was looking further into the issue, and that its algorithm had messed up when it linked the 4Chan thread at the top. It's unclear why the search engine even considered the forum as a news source.

"Unfortunately, early this morning we were briefly surfacing an inaccurate 4chan website in our Search results for a small number of queries," Google said in its statement. "Within hours, the 4chan story was algorithmically replaced by relevant results. This should not have appeared for any queries, and we'll continue to make improvements to prevent this from happening in the future."

Google Pixel 2 event live: Watch the livestream of Google's press conference

Everything Google just announced: Every story from today's event