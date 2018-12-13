CNET también está disponible en español.

Google now lets you donate to charity through the Play Store

Donating to charity could be as simple as buying an app.

lenovotab4-google-play-store

Google is adding a way to donate to charity through the Play Store.

 Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Google seems to be feeling that holiday giving spirit. On Wednesday the company announced that it's adding a way to donate to charity through the Google Play Store.

All you have to do is visit play.google.com/donate on your Android device. From there you'll be able to see a list of participating nonprofits, including:

  • American Red Cross
  • Charity: Water
  • Doctors Without Borders USA
  • Girls Who Code
  • UNICEF

If your payment details are already entered into the Google Play Store, donating to charity could be just as easy as paying for an app. But unlike other Play Store transactions, Google doesn't get a cut of your donation -- 100 percent goes to the charity.

The update will be rolling out to the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Great Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Taiwan and Indonesia over the next few days.

