Google now lets musicians post responses to your searches

Google

Do a Google search for "Lorde" and you'll now see a response from the artist herself.

The search giant announced an expansion of "posts" on Thursday. Similar to tweets on the social media platform Twitter, posts will allow musicians to give updates directly to fans through a Google search. The musicians are verified through Google, and the posts show up in the info section called the Knowledge Panel when you search for the artist.

Lorde, Sia, Son Little, Sofi Tukker, Shakira and Kygo are already participating. Posts can include images, videos and GIFs and will show a blue checkmark (just like Twitter) to let you know it's coming directly from the artist.

Google's inviting any and all popular musicians to participate and sign up for the program here.