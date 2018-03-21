Google News Initiative launches to boost better journalism

Google on Tuesday revealed its plan fight misinformation and fake news on the internet.

The search company announced the Google News Initiative, a worldwide effort in which Google will partner with news publications to help surface the most accurate information possible, especially during breaking news situations.

Google Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in a blog post that the company is committing $300 million dollars over the next three years to meet its stated goals.

Along with the initiative, Google announced Subscribe with Google, a tool that streamlines the sign up and subscription process for premium news sources. Launch partners include The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Telegraph, the Financial Times among several other international publications.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.