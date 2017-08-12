Google memo highlights need for more diversity talk (CNET News Podcast)

CEO Sundar Pichai called off a public debate about a now-dismissed engineer's views that biological factors may partly explain why there are fewer women in tech. What's next?

Tech Industry
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Listen to the CNET News Podcast 8-11-17

Subscribe to CNET News video podcast

Hosted by: CNET Editors

Subscribe: CNET RSS | iTunes | FeedBurner

cnet-news-new-1400

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Next Article: Chicago maps its underground maze