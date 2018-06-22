Google Measure update adds ARCore Android phone compatibility

Google/Screenshot by CNET

Google's latest update for its Measure app makes it compatible with a much wider variety of phones.

Previously only working with Google's augmented reality (AR) platform Tango, the app can now be used on all ARCore phones -- such as the company's Pixel 2, Sony's Xperia XZ Premium and Samsung's Galaxy S9.

The update also brings a fresh user interface "with improved visualization and controls."

The app shows the best performance in well-lit areas and on textured surfaces, 9to5Google reports.

Google's update follows Apple's announcement that its own Measure app will be part of iOS 12, which is expected to be made available to the public in September.