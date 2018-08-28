CNET también está disponible en español.

Google may launch Pixel 3 phones Oct. 9

The Pixel 3 XL has been almost completely leaked, but its exact debut date has been a mystery thus far.

We've seen the upcoming Pixel 3 XL in the wild and in unboxing videos and reviews (we think). But while we've known Google's launch event would be sometime in October, as happens every year, this is the first we've heard that the actual event date would be Oct. 9.

That's according to a sentence buried in a Bloomberg story rehashing all the latest rumors about the iPhones, iPads and Watch expected to launch at Apple's annual announcements next month. Bloomberg cites "people familiar with [Google's] plans," adding that the event will be in New York.

We reached out to Google for confirmation, but didn't immediately hear back.

Follow everything we know so far about Google's upcoming flagship phones, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

