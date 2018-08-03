Google may launch Android P on Aug. 20

Juan Garzon/CNET

Popsicle? Popcorn? Another P-word treat? Google may be planning to launch the newest version of Android later this month -- and finally tell us what that P stands for.

On Thursday, serial tipster Evan Blass tweeted an image of a calendar with a P marked on Aug. 20, suggesting Google has plans for the operating system that day. Google revealed the previous version of its mobile software, Android Oreo, on Aug. 21 last year.

Google introduced Android P in May at its annual Google I/O conference. The software has been available in a developer beta, but Google hasn't yet announced an official launch date.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Android P should bring features like new swipe gestures and better notifications.

If the tip turns out to be true, that also means we'll soon find out what that P stands for. For the uninitiated, Google names each new version of Android alphabetically and after a candy or sweet. For example, the most recent version was dubbed Oreo. Before that were Nougat, Marshmallow and Lollipop.

