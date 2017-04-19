Google Maps Timeline comes to the aid of forgetful iOS users

Google

Mobile devices mean never having to memorize anyone's phone number. If you're an iPhone user, you can now feel free to forget where you've been too. A new Google Maps feature has finally arrived on Apple's iOS that'll help you remember your previous locations.

Starting Tuesday, Your Timeline for Google Maps will enable iOS users to see a daily snapshot of places they've visited. The feature will also let you edit locations if the information isn't quite right, and even delete a range of dates or your full history if you choose. You can also customize your transportation modes and activities, with choices like driving and cycling to boating and horseback riding (if, say, you're an 18th-century English gentleman).

Google Maps introduced the feature for Android and desktop users in 2015.

You can also get monthly emails that round up all the places you've been, because "sometimes you need a reminder to stop and smell the roses," Gerard Sanz, Google Maps product manager, wrote in a blog post Tuesday. But, don't worry. If you don't want a reminder, you can toggle off those Timeline emails too.