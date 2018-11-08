Google Maps reportedly testing crash, speed trap reports

SOPA Images

Google Maps is reportedly working on a fresh way to avoid delays in Navigation.

The new feature, which Digital Trends reported is currently testing for some Android users, allows you to report crashes and speed traps.

That crowdsourced data is then used to warn other drivers or offer them more efficient alternative routes, much like the data already shown in the Google-owned Waze navigation app.

Those selected for the test are reportedly seeing a new "+" report button at the bottom left on the Google Maps display.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has been relentlessly adding features to Maps in recent weeks, letting you follow businesses, offering more commute information, the ability to control music apps without closing Maps and adding group planning to avoid negotiating over text message chains.

It even got a little creepy for Halloween by showcasing a collection of spooky screenshots.