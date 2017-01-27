Google Maps now predicts how hard finding parking will be

Enlarge Image Google

You don't have to drive around breathlessly hunting for an open parking spot anymore.

Google Maps is introducing a new feature where users will get a warning on how hard it is to park at their destination. It's currently only available on Android devices, and in 25 select cities like New York, San Francisco, Washington DC and Los Angeles.

If you're in one of those cities, when you punch in an address, Google Maps will pull up a parking difficult icon on the directions card, ranking from limited to medium to easy. With the warning ahead of time, it's easier to pull up to a different block or street and find a parking space instead of circling around hoping somebody will leave.

The feature uses similar tools to Google's " Popular Times" and live crowd count, where it compiles data from users storing their location information on Google's servers.

Because it's using historical parking data, the information will not be in real-time like Google's crowd-tracking tool. Here are all the Google Maps parking tool will be available in: