Google Maps invades your home screen

A minor update to the app lets you swipe up for frequently needed information.

Mobile Apps
google-maps-composite.jpg
Google

A small but convenient update to Google Maps -- on Android only -- will let you call up information such as a curated list of nearby restaurants as well as real-time traffic and public transit information by simply swiping up on your home screen.

These aren't new capabilities, Google just made them more quickly accessible, with what looks like a more easily scannable interface. It will also drop you directly into the most likely use for the operation; for example, for a well-traveled route, you can go straight to traffic information rather than turn-by-turn directions.

This change might presage future uses of the home-screen upswipe on Android by Google. We shall see.

