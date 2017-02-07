Google Maps invades your home screen

Google

A small but convenient update to Google Maps -- on Android only -- will let you call up information such as a curated list of nearby restaurants as well as real-time traffic and public transit information by simply swiping up on your home screen.

These aren't new capabilities, Google just made them more quickly accessible, with what looks like a more easily scannable interface. It will also drop you directly into the most likely use for the operation; for example, for a well-traveled route, you can go straight to traffic information rather than turn-by-turn directions.

This change might presage future uses of the home-screen upswipe on Android by Google. We shall see.

Google's Super Bowl ad celebrates your need to do nothing

How Google gets those incredible satellite photos of your backyard