Google Maps' For You recommendations come to iOS

Google Maps can help you discover new places by way of its "For You" tab -- and now even more people will get to use it.

In a blog post, Google announced that it's rolling out the For You tab to iOS in 40 different countries. Before today, the feature was only available on Android.

The For You tab lets you follow certain neighborhoods or places you're interested in to get updates and recommendations from Google Maps. It's a good way to learn when a pop-up shop opens up or find out about new restaurants.

Google also announced that it's bringing the For You tab to over 130 more countries on Android. Google didn't say which countries specifically would be getting the feature for iOS or Android. CNET reached out to Google to clarify, but the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.