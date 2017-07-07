If you use a wheelchair to get around -- or roll with someone who does -- Google has just made it easier to know what kind of accessible doorways, elevators, parking and seating you're going to get when you arrive.
A new feature in Google Maps for Android (and Google Search results) lets you scan one of 7 million map locations for that information, or add those details if you know them and Google doesn't.
How to find accessibility info in Google Maps
- Search for the location on Google Maps (Android, desktop) or in Google Search (mobile)
- Open the listing
- Tap the description
- Scroll to accessibility section
How to add accessibility info to Google Maps (on Android)
- In Google Maps, open the main menu
- Tap "Your contributions"
- Tap "Uncover missing info"
- Sort by "Accessibility"
- Start adding missing info
You can also add accessibility info for a specific location from the accessibility section on any location listing (see above). Tap "Know what features this place has?" to add your own two cents.