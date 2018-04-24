Google made some poor soul run a crab gauntlet for Street View

James D. Morgan/Getty

There's no doubt Google Street View made cartography cool. It lets us see any street in the world up close and personal, and gives us a first-hand view of places like the Great Barrier Reef, Disney World and the International Space Station.

Google

But the latest edition of Google Street View is a cut above. And we have serious respect for the Google employee who managed to pull it off.

In December 2017, Google sent a dedicated "Street View trekker" to Christmas Island (a remote Australian territory off the coast of Western Australia) to film its annual crab migration -- a unique natural event that sees the island's millions of bright red crabs make their way from forest to sea to lay their eggs, all but overwhelming the locals in the process. (Yes. The crabs have right of way here.)

Now, Google is bringing that natural wonder to people across the world through Google Maps Street View and Google Earth.

The project lets you explore Christmas Island and nearby Cocos (Keeling) Islands, passing through scenic wetlands, white sand beaches and rocky ocean blowholes, before watching the crab migration in full scuttle.

Perhaps not quite the same as being there. But certainly a much lower risk of being snapped by a rogue crab.