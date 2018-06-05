Google Lens now has its own app for a faster launch

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Google released a shortcut app in Google Play on Monday for its Google Lens augmented reality helper, which lets you do things like copy and paste words from the real world into your phone and find objects that match a style in front of you.

The app doesn't necessarily add any new features, Droid Life reports, but it serves as a quick-launch icon, similar to the one for Google Assistant. A Google representative called it "a quick way to access Lens features."

It seems to work with phones running Marshmallow or higher, according to Android Police. Still, some users on Google Play noted it wasn't working on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and Motorola Moto G5 Plus, even after they were able to install the app. They reported getting messages saying the app wasn't available on their devices.

Last month, Google announced it was integrating Lens inside the camera app for its own Pixel phone as well as the new LG G7, plus other devices from makers including Motorola, Sony, Nokia, OnePlus and Asus.

First published June 4, 3:41 p.m. PT

Update, 4:21 p.m. PT: Adds comment from Google.