Josh Miller/CNET

Google Lens isn't just for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL anymore as Reddit users report that the photo-identifying software is now showing up on original Pixel phones.

In a post to the R/Android subreddit, user LaceratedCantaloupe posted "Google Lens showed up in Photos today on my 2016 Pixel XL". The post included a shot of the Google Lens screen and added, "No app update or anything. It wasn't there this morning, but it was this afternoon."

The software, which wowed us at Google I/O, is built into the new Pixel camera apps and was expected to roll out to other Android phones following its debut. It uses Google's massive search database to call up information on photos taken with the phone's camera -- from landmarks to animals to pieces of art. It can also create a new contact on your phone by scanning a photo of a business card.

CNET's Lynn Laa tested Google Lens on the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. She found it was largely accurate but not perfect yet, occasionally pulling in the details for similar-looking objects instead of the ones in her photos.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.