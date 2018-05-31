Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Google has launched Neighbourly, a social mobile app that allows users to ask and answer questions about their local area, in India.

The app, which is in open beta in Mumbai and currently only available on Android 4.3 or higher there, can be used to ask questions using text or voice in English and eight Indian languages.

Neighbourly is designed to "connect local questions with local answers" in an increasingly urbanized world, according to Google's promotional video.

Google/Screenshot by CNET

"With Neighbourly, your questions get routed to the right neighbors instantly, and then they can write back with the most up-to-date, relevant and accurate info," the site explains.

Those outside Mumbai can join a waitlist ahead of a wider release.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the company's first foray into hyperlocal services. Bulletin, a experimental app for posting local small-community news, has been in early access since it launched quietly in January.