Google launches Google Pay mobile payment service

Google Pay is now Google's revamped mobile payment service.

Google

Google's revamped mobile payment service has arrived, but now it's called Google Pay. 

You might remember previous payment solutions Google has offered through the years such as Android Pay and Google Wallet. Apparently Google Pay combines all these former stabs at the universal phone payment system. 

The company announced the move through a post on its blog

