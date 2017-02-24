Google issue accidentally crashed Google Wifi and OnHub devices

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

If you own a Google Wifi or OnHub router, you may have to do some factory resetting.

After investigating reports of ostensibly not-working devices, Google released a statement to customers on Thursday saying an issue with Google Accounts caused many Google Wifi and OnHub routers to reset themselves.

"They will unfortunately need to be set up again," the statement read. "This has not affected the software or performance of the device but it does need to be re-setup."

Hours earlier, many users had taken to forums and social media to voice their dissatisfaction and confusion.

It's not a super start for Google Wifi, an otherwise excellent router which launched three months ago. It's the company's first router made in-house, with 2015's Google-branded OnHub series being made by Asus and TP-Link.