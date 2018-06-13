CNET también está disponible en español.

Google is sending 5 teen game designers to E3 2018

The girls are heading to E3 for their winning designs.

Mazu, the winning game design by 11th grader Christine, could become a side-scrolling puzzle game.

Five teenage girls are going to E3 2018 after sending in proposed game designs into a Google contest, the search company announced Tuesday.

Google's Change the Game called for female students to submit designs for the kinds of games they would like to play, in an effort to increase the proportion of game developers who are women.

The five finalists are all getting a trip to the video game show to share their game designs, and will also receive development support for their games to be made for the Play Store on Android.

The winner, 11th grader Christine from Vancouver, Washington, is also getting a $10,000 college scholarship and a $15,000 technology contribution to her school. Christine's design is for a side-scrolling puzzle game called Mazu, in which a shapeshifting girl goes on a journey through a dangerous forest.

