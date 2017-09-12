Google is fighting its record $2.7 billion antitrust fine from the European Commission.

NurPhoto

The search engine giant filed an appeal Monday against the EU, which fined the company for favoring its own shopping ads over its competition. Any ruling on the appeal could take several years, according to Reuters.

Last month, Google reportedly provided details to the EU how it would change its practices by a Sept. 28 deadline or face additional fines.

Google confirmed the appeal but declined CNET's request for further comment. The EU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appeal comes more than two months after Google was hit with the largest fine the EU ever gave a company. The appeal also comes less than a week after the EU's top court ordered a lower court to re-examine a $1.26 billion antitrust fine against In. The EU fined the chipmaker in 2009 for engaging in illegal sales practices to squeeze out its rivals.

The EU is also conducting investigations on whether Google is dominated app rivals by demanding Google services be preinstalled on all phones running Google's Android software, and on accusations of blocking rivals in online search advertising.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.