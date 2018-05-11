Google I/O didn't say much about our privacy (The 3:59, Ep. 400)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Google I/O 2018 showed off a lot of new tech, but left out a lot of questions related to privacy and data collection.
- Congressional Democrats release over 3,000 Facebook ads bought by Russian trolls.
- Spotify starts a new policy to restrict "hateful" songs and artists.
- The US approves 10 new drone experiments, but not Amazon's.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
