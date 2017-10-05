Alexandra Able/CNET

Google has introduced a small, lightweight smart camera called "Clips," during its Pixel 2 event Wednesday in San Francisco.

Juston Payne, a Google product manager, said the camera which will be priced at $249, is meant for parents and pet owners in mind to capture spontaneous moments like smiles and and an infant's first steps.

"How do you let yourself capture those fleeting moments, while being part of the moment?" he said. "We imagined this camera from the inside out and allows it to take photos for you."

Payne said Google Clips has three hours of battery life and has a feature called Moment IQ, a machine learning algorithm that automatically chooses which moments to capture and keep, so users don't have to be behind the camera.

He added that users won't need an internet connection to take pictures as Clips can be connected to a phone to see the photos.

