CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Google Inbox finally supports the iPhone X's notch

The app now works with the iPhone X's notch, months after the phone was released.

iphone-x-notch-6147

iOS apps have slowly been accounting for the notch on the iPhone X.

 Josh Miller/CNET

In an update released Thursday, the Inbox by Gmail iOS app has finally added support for the iPhone X and its notched display. The iPhone X was released back in November 2017, and little by little iOS apps have been adapting their designs to accommodate the iPhone's notch.

In May, Apple made it a requirement for every iOS app update to support the iPhone X starting July 2018. So if you're waiting on more apps to account for your iPhone X's screen, an update may be coming soon.

Now Playing: Watch this: Android P will bring support for iPhone X-esque notch
5:04
Next Article: HP peps up printing with social photos, AR and even customized hotel rooms