Google Home vs. Amazon Echo fight heats up (The 3:59, Ep. 298)

The smart-speaker war between Google and Amazon is mounting.

Over the past day, a handful of changes have appeared in the Google Home and the Amazon Echo as both companies try coaxing customers to their platforms.

Unfortunately for Google, its new Google Home Mini hit a bump in the road when some users complained that their devices were randomly recording their conversations and sending the info to Google's servers. Google fixed the issue by turning off touch functions on the Mini.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Alexa gained the ability to recognize different people's voices, catching up to Google Home. But Google scored potential points when Target teamed up with the tech giant to make the big-box retailer's goods available on the Google Home.

