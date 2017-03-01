Google Home prepares for its UK debut

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Google Home was the first main competitor to the Amazon Echo, and now it's chasing the Echo overseas.

A smart speaker that uses Google's digital assistant -- aptly called the Google Assistant -- to search the web, check your calendar, control your smart home, and play music, Google Home debuted last fall as a hands-free helper similar to the Amazon Echo. Say the wake words "Okay Google" or "Hey Google" and you can then issue your command to Google Home without needing to touch it.

Starting in June, you'll supposedly be able to buy the Home if you live in the UK. BBC News reported the announcement from the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. The $130 US price converts to roughly £105. The Echo's been available in the UK since September.

Like the Echo before it, the Google Home proved highly useful as an always-listening digital assistant. The Home built on what Amazon could do with its own assistant Alexa by offering conversational responses that used context from your previous question to answer your next. Alexa still has a big leg up in terms of what it can do though, as it now has more than 10,000 skills.

Check out our full head to head comparison between the Echo and the Home. If you're in the UK and want an always-listening assistant, you'll soon have a tough decision to make.

Google confirmed the announcement via Twitter, but declined CNET's request for further comment.