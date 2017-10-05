Droid Life

The Google Home Mini is real. On Wednesday in San Francisco, Google officially launched the compact version of its smart speaker. The Google Home Mini should offer the same functionality as the original Google Home. With a voice command, you'll be able to talk to the Google Assistant to stream music, control your smart home, check your calendar, and search the internet.

The Mini brings those tricks to a smaller package designed to take on the popular Amazon Echo Dot. The original Google Home emulated the Amazon Echo, but Amazon has continued to dominate smart speaker sales thanks to the smaller and more affordable Dot. The Dot also plugs into your speakers, so we'll see if the Mini has any similar tricks up its sleeve.

We've heard plenty of rumors about the Mini in the months leading up to today's launch. Walmart even leaked a product page a day early. Head here to check out all of the rumors and stay tuned for more information as we follow along.

